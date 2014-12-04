Dec 4 Recipharm Publ AB
* Customer to transfer swedish penicillin manufacturing
* Meda, one of Recipharm's customers has today advised that
they will transfer supply of their mainly Swedish penicillin
products and manufacture offshore with
other suppliers.
* The manufacturing contract with Recipharm Strängnäs will
therefore be terminated at December 31, 2015
* Says this business accounts for approximately 2% of
Recipharm's current sales. Recipharm currently employs 60
employees in Strängnäs and unfortunately the termination will
likely lead to a reduction in that number
* Says Financially, the termination will have a positive
impact on Recipharm's profitability from 2016
* Says All options for the site for 2016 and beyond are
undergoing review, and more information will be given no later
than February 17, 2015
* Says of the other five site contracts, Meda has served
notice of termination for the Höganäs contract. If this contract
is eventually terminated it will affect group sales by
approximately 1.6% in 2016 and a further 1.5% in 2017. All other
contracts remain with the customary notice period of 1-2 years
* Our financial objectives remain unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: