LONDON Oct 24 Consumer goods group Reckitt
Benckiser said like-for-like revenue grew 5 percent in
the third quarter, underpinned by a strong performance in
emerging markets and better trading in North America and Europe.
The British maker of Finish dishwasher tablets, Nurofen
painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners, said the results
positioned it well to meet its 2012 goals, with market growth
now expected to be at the top end of a 1 to 2 percent range.
The company is targeting underlying sales growth 200 basis
points ahead of the market, i.e a 3 to 4 percent increase, with
margins held steady.
It said on Wednesday that like-for-like sales, both
including and excluding its pharmaceuticals unit, grew by 5
percent in the quarter.
That was better than analysts were expecting after the group
saw a slowdown in Southern Europe earlier in the year.
Analysts at Investec were expecting organic sales growth
excluding pharmaceuticals of 3.1 percent, lower than the median
analyst consensus of 3.8 percent.