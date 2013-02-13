LONDON Feb 13 British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said it would shortly announce a "modest-sized" acquisition in China.

The buy would be in the area of traditional Chinese medicine, said Reckitt chief executive Rakesh Kapoor on a call with journalists following the company's full-year results on Wednesday.

The company said the acquisition was of a well-recognised brand for the treatment of sore throats, but did not give financial details.