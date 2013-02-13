BRIEF-Grande Holdings requests trading halt
* Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:10 a.m on June 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 13 British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said it would shortly announce a "modest-sized" acquisition in China.
The buy would be in the area of traditional Chinese medicine, said Reckitt chief executive Rakesh Kapoor on a call with journalists following the company's full-year results on Wednesday.
The company said the acquisition was of a well-recognised brand for the treatment of sore throats, but did not give financial details.
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.