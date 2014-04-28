(Repeats to fix story format)
LONDON, April 28 Britain's Reckitt Benckiser
Group confirmed on Monday it was in talks to buy Merck &
Co Inc's consumer health business, the latest asset up
for grabs in a wave of pharmaceutical deals.
The consumer products group emerged as a front runner in the
auction for the unit, best known for Coppertone sunscreen and
Claritin allergy medicine, at the weekend, according to Reuters.
Germany's Bayer AG is also vying to buy the unit,
which could fetch about $13.5 billion.
"RB confirms that it is in discussions with Merck regarding
an offer for its consumer health business," the company said on
Monday. "We understand that we are part of a competitive
process."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)