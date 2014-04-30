LONDON, April 30 Reckitt Benckiser Group is no longer in active talks with Merck & Co about buying its consumer health business, the company said on Wednesday.

"We are a highly disciplined acquirer with strict return metrics, which we will not break," said Reckitt Benckiser Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor in an emailed statement.

"The consumer health market remains highly fragmented and we will continue to evaluate opportunities that fit both our strategic and financial criteria."

