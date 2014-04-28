(Adds comments by Bayer CEO, company background)
LONDON, April 28 Britain's Reckitt Benckiser
Group Plc confirmed on Monday it was in talks to buy
Merck & Co's consumer health business, the latest asset
up for grabs in a wave of recent pharmaceutical deals.
The consumer products group over the weekend emerged as a
front runner in the auction for the unit, best known for
Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin allergy medicine, sources told
Reuters on Saturday. Germany's Bayer AG
is also vying to buy the unit, which could fetch
about $13.5 billion.
"RB confirms that it is in discussions with Merck regarding
an offer for its consumer health business," the company said on
Monday. "We understand that we are part of a competitive
process."
Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers indicated on Monday
that the company still aims to be the world leader in
over-the-counter medicines. While acquiring Merck's consumer
health business would go a long way toward achieving that goal,
he did not tip his hand on the Merck bidding process after Bayer
announced its first-quarter results.
Dekkers, on a conference call with analysts, said in order
to become world No. 1 in OTC the company needed not only
significant organic growth but also "bolt-on acquisitions."
Reuters reported on Saturday that Merck was in the final
stages of selling the consumer business for close to $14 billion
and that the price could go higher in the final days of bidding.
Reckitt owns over-the-counter medicines, including Mucinex
and Nurofen and the international rights for the Scholl foot
care business. Germany's Bayer has a strong portfolio of
consumer products, including pain medication Aleve and antacid
Alka-Seltzer.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London; additional reporting by
Marilyn Gerlach in Frankfurt and Bill Berkrot in New York;
editing by Kate Holton and Matthew Lewis)