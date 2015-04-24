LONDON, April 24 Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher quarterly sales on Friday, helped by growth across all regions, and stood by its full-year target.

The maker of Durex condoms, Mucinex cold medicine and other goods said sales rose 1 percent to 2.22 billion pounds in the first quarter.

Sales rose 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions, disposals and discontinued operations.

Reckitt said it was on track to meet its full-year goals for 4 percent like-for-like sales growth and "moderate to nice" operating margin expansion.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)