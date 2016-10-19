BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
LONDON Oct 19 Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported a bigger than expected slowdown in third-quarter sales growth on Wednesday, hurt by the continued loss of business in South Korea due to a scandal over humidifier sanitisers.
The maker of Durex condoms and Mucinex cold medicine said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the quarter.
That compares with analysts' average estimate of 2.8 percent, according to a company-compiled consensus, and growth of 4 percent in the second quarter.
On a reported basis, the British company said sales rose 17 percent to 2.6 billion pounds ($3.19 billion), as the weak sterling lifted the value of overseas revenue.
Reckitt said it expects full-year sales growth of 4 percent. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.