LONDON Feb 11 British consumer goods maker
Reckitt Benckiser Group announced a cost-cutting plan on
Wednesday to adapt to markets that have become more competitive
in the face of economic uncertainty.
Reckitt, which spun off its pharmaceuticals business last
year, said the new programme was designed to save 100 million to
150 million pounds ($229.3 million) per year by 2017 and would
include some job cuts.
Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor said the plan would
look at everything from how employees travel and communicate to
how they buy stationary. For example, Kapoor said he will fly
economy class on flights under six hours.
The company, which makes Mucinex cold remedies, Durex
condoms and Dettol cleaners, announced the cost-cutting plan
after reporting a four percent rise in like-for-like sales in
2014, when growth in emerging markets slowed.
"In 2015, we continue to expect tough market conditions,"
said Kapoor.
Reckitt predicted a similar increase in like-for-like sales
in 2015 and "moderate to 'nice' operating margin expansion".
Reckitt shares were up 3.4 percent at 5,800 pence at 0946
GMT.
The consumer goods company said it expected to incur about
200 million pounds of costs associated with the cost-cutting
project, which includes a geographic restructuring of some
businesses.
Reckitt will combine operations in Russia and the former
Soviet countries with its Europe and North America business and
combine Latin America and Asia with the Middle East and Africa.
The firm also said adjusted net income rose four percent in
2014, with adjusted earnings of 230.5 pence per share.
Analysts said the results were ahead of expectations, thanks
to cost saving initiatives and retailers in Russia stocking up
in the fourth quarter ahead of price increases.
Still, with the shares trading at 23 times expected 2015
earnings, analysts said the results were not enough to warrant
any upgrades.
($1 = 0.6542 pounds)
