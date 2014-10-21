* Q3 like-for-like sales up 3 pct vs 3.7 pct forecast
* Sees 2014 sales growth at low end of 4-5 pct range
* Still sees profit margins expanding in full year
* Shares down 2 pct in morning trading
(Adds analyst comment, share activity, byline, background)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Oct 21 Sales growth at consumer goods
maker Reckitt Benckiser slowed more sharply than expected
in the third quarter, hit by sluggish Western economies and
cooling emerging markets.
The maker of Mucinex cold remedies, Durex condoms and Dettol
cleaners said on Tuesday it now expected full-year revenue
growth at the low end of its 4 to 5 percent target range,
although profit margins were still forecast to rise.
"Growth has not yet returned to developed markets and
emerging markets in aggregate are weaker," Chief Executive
Rakesh Kapoor said, citing places such as Thailand, Indonesia,
India and Brazil, where sales of home and personal care products
were sidelined as retailers focused on selling beer and soft
drinks for this summer's soccer World Cup.
"We were hoping it would bounce back in the third quarter,
but we haven't seen that," Kapoor said about Brazil. "I don't
know if I can say today that it will correct any time soon."
Excluding Reckitt's pharmaceuticals business, which it
expects to spin off by the end of the year, Reckitt said
like-for-like sales rose 3 percent. That was down from 4 percent
in the second quarter and below analysts' average estimate of
3.7 percent, according to a consensus compiled by the company.
Swiss food group Nestle also toned down
expectations for full-year sales after slower third-quarter
growth, although France's Danone said improving baby
food revenues in Asia helped it deliver better-than-expected
sales for the period.
Reckitt's closest European rival, Unilever, reports
quarterly figures on Thursday.
"The third quarter testifies to the decelerating world,"
Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said of Reckitt's performance.
At 0945 GMT, Reckitt shares were down 1.6 percent at 5,030
pence, lagging a European blue-chip index up 1.2 percent
.
SLOWDOWN ALL AROUND
In Europe and North America, which together account for 57
percent of revenue, Reckitt's like-for-like sales rose 1
percent. It said there had been a slowdown in sales of its
Mucinex cold remedy after a long, strong flu season last year.
The company also said that, so far, U.S. retailers were
stocking up more cautiously ahead of this year's flu season.
Weak Mucinex sales hurt Reckitt's health division, which has
been boosted by recent acquisitions. The division saw
like-for-like sales rise 6 percent in the quarter, down from a
10 percent rise in the first half.
The company's pharmaceuticals division saw sales fall 9
percent, worse than the 7.5 percent decline analysts expected.
The company said in July it expected to spin the business
off in the next 12 months as sales of its main product, a heroin
addiction treatment called Suboxone, slide under pressure from
cheaper generic versions. It said on Tuesday the spin off would
be completed this year.
Due to uncertainty over the long-term impact of such
competition, analysts' valuations for the business range from
about 2 billion pounds to 5.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion to
$8.9 billion). Bernstein's Andrew Wood said the latest
disappointing sales required a reassessment of the value.
When asked whether the company was open to selling or
spinning off other brands not central to its core focus of
"health, home and hygiene," namely French's Mustard and Frank's
Red Hot Sauce, company executives said they were always looking
at the best way to maximize value, but did not say whether any
such moves were on the cards.
(1 US dollar = 0.6207 British pound)
(Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)