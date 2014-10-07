BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 7 Woodford Investment Management, the fund firm run by one of Britain's most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, said on Tuesday it had sold its Reckitt Benckiser shares on valuation grounds.
The fund had 1.5 percent of its 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in assets in Reckitt stock at the end of August.
Woodford, who left Invesco Perpetual earlier this year to set up his own company, had been a shareholder in the company for over a decade, the money manager said in a blog post.
"We continue to view Reckitts as a great business with a very strong management team and an excellent product line-up," it said.
"Such a high quality business deserves a high market rating but the shares have recently become too expensive to continue to justify their position in the portfolio." ($1 = 0.6223 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.