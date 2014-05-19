LONDON May 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Monday its pharmaceuticals unit plans to develop a nasal spray that would treat overdoses of heroin and some prescription painkillers.

Reckitt, better known for its consumer products like Durex condoms, said it entered into an agreement with AntiOp Inc to co-develop the spray, with the option to buy all rights to it upon receipt of regulatory and marketing approval.

Currently, the standard medical protocol for treating overdoses from opioid painkillers or heroin is an injection of the medicine naloxone. The product under development would deliver naloxone in a nasal spray, which would be easier for family or caregivers to administer. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)