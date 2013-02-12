* Option for RB to buy Latin American assets after 3 years
* Move increases UK group's presence in emerging markets
* Deal allows Bristol to focus on innovative medicines
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 12 Reckitt Benckiser is
paying Bristol-Myers Squibb $482 million for the right
to sell some of its non-prescription remedies in Brazil, Mexico
and other parts of Latin America.
The deal, which includes a $44 million option fee that gives
RB the right to buy the brands outright after three years,
boosts the British consumer goods group's footprint in
over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and allows BMS to rationalise its
portfolio.
The transaction is the latest example of a large drug
company shedding a non-core business to focus its operations.
RB will initially license the brands from BMS, which will
continue to manufacture them during the three-year
collaboration, with the UK firm buying products from BMS and
paying royalties on sales, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The brands include Naldecon for coughs and colds, Picot for
stomach acid, Tempra for pain relief, anti-gas medicine Luftal
and Dermodex for nappy rash. Together, the various products had
sales last year of $102 million.
"This transaction creates a material consumer healthcare
platform, infrastructure and distribution network for RB in both
Brazil and Mexico," said RB Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor. "As
such it is an important step in building our consumer healthcare
presence in Latin American emerging markets."
RB forecast the deal would boost earnings per share from
2014.
The British group also makes popular cleaning products such
as Cillit Bang but it is increasingly a health and hygiene
company, having built up this side of the business through a
string of acquisitions in recent years.
Last November, it clinched a deal to acquire U.S. group
Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry into the
vitamins and nutrition supplements market after beating out
Germany's Bayer.
Past takeovers include the acquisition of Boots's OTC drugs
business, cough medicines company Adams and Durex condoms group
SSL.
For BMS, the transaction means it will focus in future on
research-based, innovative new medicines in Latin America,
reflecting its strategy of biopharmaceutical development.
The U.S. drugmaker has previously taken steps to divest
other non-core businesses, including the spin-off of its baby
food unit Mead Johnson Nutrition in 2009.
RB was advised on the deal by Morgan Stanley, while
Jefferies acted for BMS.