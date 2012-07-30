LONDON, July 30 Reckitt Benckiser is
growing faster than its markets despite tough trading in
southern Europe and some slowing in emerging markets as the
British consumer goods group focuses on its top brands and
fastest growing regions.
The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners is
sharpening up its act to offset sluggish European and North
American markets and pushing more money behind its key products
and priority markets to help it outpace rivals.
Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor, who took over last September
after Bart Becht's shock decision to retire, reported half year
earnings rose 2 percent on Monday as some of its competitors
like, Procter and Gamble, have warned on profits.
His strategy is for renewed emphasis on its fastest growing
health and hygiene brands like Dettol, Strepsils and Durex and
moving quicker into the key BRIC emerging markets of Brazil,
Russia, India and China.
"These results and our exciting innovations for H2...
underpins our confidence in our 2012 target of 200 bps above our
market growth rate of 1-2 percent," he said in a results
statement.
Reckitt, which also makes Air Wick air fresheners, Vanish
fabric cleaners and Finish dishwash products, reported half year
adjusted earnings rose 2 percent to 111.1 pence a share beating
a company-compiled forecast of 110 pence. It is paying a
half-year dividend of 56 pence a share, up 2 percent.