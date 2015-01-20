LONDON Jan 20 Britain's financial regulator has
fined Reckitt Benckiser for not informing the market
properly about share trading by two senior executives, in the
latest crackdown on disclosure failures by London-listed firms.
Consumer goods producer Reckitt failed to monitor the
internal share dealings of the executives, leading to late and
incomplete disclosure to the market, the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said in a press release on Tuesday.
It fined the company 539,800 pounds ($817,743) for breaches
of listing, disclosure and transparency rules between 2005 and
2012. The fine includes a 30 percent discount because Reckitt
reached an early settlement with the FCA.
Reckitt, whose brands include antiseptic Dettol and sore
throat lozenges Strepsils, said it would continue to work
closely with the regulator.
Spokesman David Litterick said the company had "already
implemented measures to improve its internal processes that
address the FCA's concerns".
The FCA has stepped up its monitoring of London-listed
companies since late 2013, when scandals at two mining companies
left some investors nursing heavy losses.
The regulator said Reckitt failed to notify the market of
executives' share dealings by the end of the next business day,
and the company's failures were compounded by inadequate records
and training.
"The FCA expects all listed companies to learn the lessons
from this case and to ensure they have the right controls and
training in place," said Georgina Philippou, the FCA's acting
director of enforcement and market oversight.
Reckitt also failed to identify breaches of the so-called
Model Code, which is designed to ensure senior executives do not
misuse confidential inside information, the FCA said.
However, there was no suggestion the executives used such
information in their trades, the regulator said.
($1 = 0.6601 pounds)
(Editing by Sam Wilkin)