LONDON Feb 8 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser launched a big sales push into fast-growing emerging markets to offset sluggish European and North American markets as it beat forecasts with a 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

New Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor who took over last September after Bart Becht's shock decision to retire said on Wednesday the group will intensify its focus on growth markets and on its range of health and hygiene products.

"With slower market growth and increased competition, we need to reshape our strategy to enable us to continue our track record of outperformance," he said in a results statement

Reckitt has outperformed its peers in recent years with a series of new products and by cutting costs, but with only a quarter of its sales in emerging markets it has suffered as mature markets and especially Euro zone countries have slowed sharply.

The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Finish dishwasher products had already warned of slower growth in the last three months of 2011 due to U.S healthcare reforms and slower growth from a new film version of its Suboxone heroin treatment.

The company which also makes Cillit Bang cleaners and Air Wick air fresheners reported that fourth-quarter earnings rose to 74.2 pence a share compared to a company-compiled forecast of 71.3p and a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S estimate of 71.8p.