* Q4 adjusted EPS 74.2p vs forecast 71.3p
* To focus on emerging markets, health and hygiene
LONDON Feb 8 British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser launched a big sales push into
fast-growing emerging markets to offset sluggish European and
North American markets as it beat forecasts with a 8 percent
rise in fourth-quarter earnings.
New Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor who took over last
September after Bart Becht's shock decision to retire said on
Wednesday the group will intensify its focus on growth markets
and on its range of health and hygiene products.
"With slower market growth and increased competition, we
need to reshape our strategy to enable us to continue our track
record of outperformance," he said in a results statement
Reckitt has outperformed its peers in recent years with a
series of new products and by cutting costs, but with only a
quarter of its sales in emerging markets it has suffered as
mature markets and especially Euro zone countries have slowed
sharply.
The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Finish dishwasher
products had already warned of slower growth in the last three
months of 2011 due to U.S healthcare reforms and slower growth
from a new film version of its Suboxone heroin treatment.
The company which also makes Cillit Bang cleaners and Air
Wick air fresheners reported that fourth-quarter earnings rose
to 74.2 pence a share compared to a company-compiled forecast of
71.3p and a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S estimate of 71.8p.