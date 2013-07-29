* H1 adjusted earnings up 7 pct to 118.3 pence a share
* H1 sales up 6 pct at constant currencies
* Sees FY revenue growth at upper end of 5-6 pct range
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 29 Reckitt Benckiser's focus
on health and hygiene products is paying off, the consumer goods
group said on Monday, as demand for brands such as Durex condoms
and Dettol disinfectants helped it to nudge up its annual sales
forecast.
The British firm, which also makes Cillit Bang cleaners and
Finish dishwasher tablets, has been concentrating on high-margin
health and hygiene products to take advantage of ageing Western
populations and rising incomes in emerging markets.
Last year, for example, it bought U.S. group Schiff
Nutrition, taking it into the $30 billion vitamins and
supplements market.
"Our focus on health and hygiene power brands is working, if
you look at our improved growth rates over the past 18 months
they all demonstrate that we are making the right strategic
choices," Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor told Reuters.
First-half sales rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates
to 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion), in line with forecasts,
driven by a strong performance in key emerging markets like
Brazil, India and China. Adjusted earnings rose 7 percent to
118.3 pence a share.
Sales in its health division, which makes 27 percent of core
revenue, led the way, growing 31 percent thanks to a severe flu
season in the United States and a strong performance from brands
like Nurofen painkillers in a number of markets.
Revenue from hygiene products rose 6 percent, while
home-related products were up 1 percent.
Reckitt said it was confident of achieving full-year group
revenue growth at the upper end of a 5 to 6 percent range and
raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 60 pence per share.
"Reckitt's growth prospects are remaining good and it is one
of the few staples in Europe where growth expectations could
surprise further on the positive side," Deutsche Bank analyst
Harold Thompson said in a note.
At 1000 GMT, Reckitt shares were flat at 4,629 pence.
Kapoor, who took over from long-term CEO Bart Becht in 2011,
said acquisitions would continue to play a role in strengthening
the business in areas like China and Latin America, and in
complementing its hygiene and health portfolio. He declined to
say if any deals were imminent.
The company also outlined a range of new products for the
second half of the year, including a new Vanish stain remover
soap bar for emerging markets and Durex Embrace, two so-called
"pleasure gels" that provide a warming and tingling feeling.
Reckitt added it remained upbeat about demand for its heroin
addiction drug Suboxone, despite competition from cheaper
versions in tablet form.
Shares in the company were hit this month when U.S.
healthcare provider CVS CareMark dropped the dissolvable
film version of Suboxone from its list of covered medicines in
favour of cheaper tablets.
Some analysts fear Suboxone's profit could fall sharply if
other healthcare providers follow suit.
Reckitt, which stopped selling the tablet version of the
drug in the United States in March, said the film version's
clinical benefits remained attractive to many healthcare
providers, adding it had maintained its total share of
prescriptions, which continued to increase at low double digit
percentage rates in the United States.
"We do not expect to maintain in full the current market
share of the film but we unquestionably have a very valuable
product with very good IP (intellectual property) protection
that is going to be around and robust for a very long time,"
Chief Financial Officer Adrian Hennah said.