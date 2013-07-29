BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LONDON, July 29 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported a 6 percent rise in first half sales and said it expected revenue growth at the top end of guidance for the full-year.
The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners on Monday said first half sales rose 6 percent on a constant exchange rate to 5 billion pounds ($7.69 billion), with adjusted earnings up 7 percent to 118.3 pence a share.
Those figures compared with company-compiled forecasts of 5.09 billion pounds and 118.75 pence respectively.
Reckitt said it was confident of achieving full-year group revenue growth at the upper end of a 5 to 6 percent range. The firm also said it continued to see strong patient and doctor preference for the film version of its heroin addiction drug Suboxone over tablets.
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.