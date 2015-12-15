Dec 15 Britain's advertising watchdog is
investigating whether a television ad for Reckitt Benckiser
Group's Nurofen Express pain relief tablets misled
consumers with unfounded claims.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it received
complaints in February that the ad was misleading because it
implies the drug directly targets head muscles and gives faster
headache relief than paracetamol or ibuprofen.
Confirmation of the ASA investigation, which was launched in
March, came a day after an Australian court said Reckitt had
misled consumers by marketing identical products for different
types of pain.
The Australian court found that Nurofen Back Pain, Period
Pain, Migraine Pain and Tension Headache products were identical
and that Reckitt had "engaged in misleading conduct" by labeling
them for different ailments.
Regarding the British investigation, a Reckitt spokeswoman
said there was robust science behind its claims, which had all
been approved by the relevant authorities. She declined to
comment further as the investigation was ongoing.
"This is a complex case and our investigation is ongoing.
The advertiser is providing evidence to substantiate its claims,
we're carefully assessing that and we'll publish our findings in
due course," an ASA spokesman said in statement on Tuesday.
Reckitt said on Monday it had agreed to amend its packaging
in Australia to show specific products were effective against
other types of pain - to prevent a scenario where people might
double up on drugs to treat various pains at the same time.
The company has three months to sell its inventory with the
current packaging.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)