LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker
Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for
the first quarter, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets
in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a
failed new Scholl product.
The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol spray and Nurofen tablets
said on Friday sales rose 15 percent in the first quarter to
2.64 billion pounds ($3.38 billion).
But excluding the impact of currency fluctuations,
acquisitions and disposals, sales were flat, as increases in
developing markets and in the hygiene business were not enough
to offset declines in Europe and in the home products business.
Still, the company said growth should improve over the
course of the year, and it expected to hit its target for
full-year sales growth of 3 percent.
