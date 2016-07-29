* South Korean decline reduces second-quarter sales growth
* Too early to say when business will recover
* Shares down 1.6 percent
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, July 29 Consumer goods maker Reckitt
Benckiser Group toned down its full-year sales outlook
after second-quarter growth missed estimates due to a scandal
over humidifier sanitisers in South Korea.
Shares of Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Mucinex
cold medicine, were 1.6 percent lower at 0741 GMT.
In May, Reckitt apologised and accepted responsibility for
its South Korean business having sold humidifier sterilizers
that had been linked to deadly lung infections.
Amid the scandal, South Korean retailer Lotte Mart stopped
ordering any products from Reckitt, contributing to a sharp
decline in the country, which made up about 1.5 percent of group
sales and shaved 1 percentage point of growth from overall
second-quarter like-for-like sales.
"There is a loss of trust at this point in time between our
brands and our business and Korean consumers," Chief Executive
Rakesh Kapoor said, adding that despite intense efforts to win
it back, it was still too early to say when the situation will
be resolved.
The company is establishing a compensation plan for those
affected and booked a one-time charge of 300 million pounds.
In the second quarter, Reckitt's like-for-like sales rose 4
percent, below analysts' average estimate of 4.9 percent,
according to Liberum analysts.
It said its full-year sales growth would come in at the
lower end of its prior 4 to 5 percent forecast. It also forecast
"moderate" expansion in its second-half adjusted operating
margin.
Reckitt has performed well versus many of its packaged goods
peers, as its focus on consumer health has benefited from ageing
populations, urbanisation and growing interest in general health
and wellness.
Yet in the second quarter, its business in Western Europe
slowed, hurt by a weaker-than-expected consumer response to its
new Scholl Wet & Dry Pedi product.
Due to its global reach, the company said it sees "no
tangible impact from uncertainty" regarding the UK's vote to
leave the European Union.
(Editing by David Holmes and Adrian Croft)