LONDON May 9 Reckitt Benckiser's biggest
shareholder the Reimann family's JAB Holdings BV, said it
intends to sell around 4.9 percent of its stake in the British
consumer goods group to bring its total holding down to 10.4
percent.
JAB said the placing of the 36 million shares reflects its
desire to diversify its portfolio and invest in new
opportunities. If the sale was made at Wednesday's closing price
of 3,556 pence then the 4.9 percent stake would be worth nearly
1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).
JAB is also the majority owner of U.S. cosmetics group Coty
Inc which last month launched a $10 billion bid for rival Avon
Products Inc.
"We see this as a way for JAB to help Coty, which it
privately owns, fund the unsolicited bid for Avon or for other
companies that Coty may decide to pursue," said analyst Pablo
Zuanic at Liberum Capital.
The shares will be placed with institutional shareholders
through an accelerated bookbuilding process to be carried out by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the sole bookrunner.
JAB said it intends to keep a stake of at least 10 percent
in Reckitt, the maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang
cleaners, and maintain its representation on the British group's
board where JAB Chief Executive Peter Harf is Reckitt's
non-executive deputy chairman.
JAB became the largest shareholder in Reckitt when Britain's
Reckitt & Colman took over Benckiser, majority owned by the
German Reimann family in December 1999 to form Reckitt
Benckiser.