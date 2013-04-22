BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
LONDON, April 22 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC : * Q1 total net revenue 2,517 million STG * Q1 growth (ex rbp) +6% * Strong underlying growth across health & hygiene boosted by higher incidence
of flu * Generic version of suboxone tablets early impact is in line with expectations * Remain confident can achieve our full year targets of +5-6% total net revenue
growth
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects