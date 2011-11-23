* Reckitt fined 24 mln euros for incidents from 2005-07
* Whistleblower Henkel escapes fine
* Prices fixed on dishwashing, laundry, cleaning products
* Reckitt shares up 0.1 percent at 3,175 pence
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 British consumer goods
maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc was fined 24 million
euros ($32 million) by the German cartel office on Wednesday for
fixing prices on dishwashing and laundry products with German
rival Henkel AG & Co.
The fine was imposed on Reckitt and one of its employees
after it was accused of illegally coordinating dishwasher
detergent prices and exchanging competitive-sensitive
information. The Reckitt employee, who was not named, no longer
works for the company, said a source with knowledge of the
situation.
The authority said it had found four instances between
mid-2005 and mid-2007 where Reckitt's German unit and Henkel
fixed prices, such as by increasing prices for Reckitt's
Calgonit dishwasher detergents, known as Finish in other
markets, and Henkel's Somat.
The fine follows big penalties on Unilever Plc/NV
and Procter & Gamble Co earlier this year for
fixing washing powder prices, and after Reckitt was fined 10.2
million pounds last year for abusing its dominant position in
Britain for the supply of heartburn medicine Gaviscon.
The German cartel office said Henkel escaped a fine after
acting as a whistleblower and instigating the investigation in
2010, while Reckitt's fine was reduced due to its cooperation in
the investigations.
REDUCED SIZES
"The two companies coordinated price rises for their
products over a period of years. Customers paid dearly for
this," said Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, in a
statement.
In one of the incidents, the two agreed to reduce the sizes
of the boxes for Calgonit and Somat dishwasher tablets, thus
indirectly increasing the price per box by 13 percent, the
cartel office said. The case also involved other products like
Reckitt's all-purpose cleaners Cillit Bang and Henkel's Bref,
and fabric cleaners Vanish Oxi Action and Sil.
Reckitt's fine also included a penalty in a separate case in
which consumer goods firms were fined for sharing sensitive
information following a tip-off from U.S. group Colgate-
Palmolive Co.
The cartel office had already fined eight companies a total
of around 20 million euros in 2008 in connection with that
investigation.
A spokesman for Henkel said it had worked with the
authorities following that case, and the price-fixing fine for
Reckitt came about as a result.
Reckitt confirmed it had agreed to pay the fine, but
declined to comment further.
The penalties were well below the 315.2 million euro fine
for Unilever and Procter & Gamble in April this year, with the
former fined 104 million euro and the latter 211.2 million by
the European Union for fixing washing powder prices in eight EU
countries.
($1 = 0.7410 euro)
