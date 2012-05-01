LONDON May 1 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser saw early signs that a focus on its top brands and fastest growing markets was starting to work on Tuesday as it narrowly beat forecasts with a 4 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales.

New Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor, who took over last September after Bart Becht's shock decision to retire, said on Tuesday that its results were driven by strong emerging market growth and the success of a string of new products.

"These results give us the confidence to reiterate our 2012 target of like-for-like net revenue growth of 200 basis points above our market growth rate of 1-2 percent. We also expect to maintain full year operating margins," he said in a statement.

The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners reported like-for-like first-quarter sales, stripping out its Suboxone pharmaceuticals division, up 4 percent and slightly ahead of a company-compiled forecast for a 3.8 percent rise.