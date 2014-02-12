BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
LONDON Feb 12 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported higher quarterly sales in line with analysts' estimates and forecast similar growth for this year.
Fourth-quarter like-for-like sales excluding its Suboxone drug business rose 4 percent. The consensus forecast from analysts in a company-supplied survey was for an increase of 4.2 percent.
For 2014, Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Lysol disinfectant, forecast revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with flat to moderate operating margin expansion, excluding the declining pharmaceuticals business.
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In