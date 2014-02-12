LONDON Feb 12 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported higher quarterly sales in line with analysts' estimates and forecast similar growth for this year.

Fourth-quarter like-for-like sales excluding its Suboxone drug business rose 4 percent. The consensus forecast from analysts in a company-supplied survey was for an increase of 4.2 percent.

For 2014, Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Lysol disinfectant, forecast revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with flat to moderate operating margin expansion, excluding the declining pharmaceuticals business.