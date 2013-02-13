BRIEF-Grande Holdings requests trading halt
* Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:10 a.m on June 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 13 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC : * Shares rise 3 percent after the company beats FY earnings forecasts
* Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:10 a.m on June 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.