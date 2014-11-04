BRIEF-Cimb Thai Bank says qtrly net profit 121.2 million baht vs 327.3 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 121.2 million baht versus 327.3 million baht
Nov 4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :
* Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Appointment of Cary J. Claiborne as chief financial officer
* Cary will lead company's global financial and information technology operations, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Shaun Thaxter effective November 10, 2014
