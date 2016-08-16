BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine: response from major shareholder with respect to AGM's resolution
* RECEIVED A RESPONSE FROM CAI MENGKE, MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, WITH RESPECT TO RESOLUTION OF AGM OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 11TH, 2017
MILAN Aug 16 Italian drugmaker Recordati said on Tuesday its chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness.
The news come as sources said the family-owned group was sounding out potential market interest. Recordati has repeatedly denied it could be up for sale.
Recordati, whose chief operating officer is Giovanni's step-brother Andrea, said its board would meet at 1300 GMT on Tuesday to discuss new appointments.
* INTEGRATION OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK