MILAN Aug 16 Italian drugmaker Recordati appointed Andrea Recordati as its new chief executive on Tuesday following the death of his 66-year-old step-brother Giovanni after a long illness.

The death of Giovanni, a chemical engineer who had led the family-owned group since 1990, is seen stoking speculation over the future of the Milan-based company after media reports said the family might be ready to loosen its grip.

A banking industry source said that Recordati had sounded out potential market interest but added the family had very high expectations in terms of price and only a "fairy-tale offer" could tempt it into considering a sale.

Earlier this month Bloomberg News said Recordati was looking at options that could lead to a sale amid potential interest from prospective buyers in Asia.

The group has repeatedly denied it is up for sale.

Recordati, founded in 1926, is 51.8 percent owned by family holding company FIMEI.

"My priority will be to proceed along the lines of the development strategy outlined by Giovanni Recordati with the objective of continuing the growth of the group," Andrea Recordati said in a statement.

The new chief executive, who will also serve as vice chairman, joined the group in 1998 and became its chief operating officer in 2013.

Alberto Recordati, a brother of Giovanni, has been appointed as chairman.

The industry is consolidating as it tries to cut costs and add specialized expertise as it faces increasing pressure on pricing from healthcare services in developed countries.

Recordati, shifting its primary care business towards higher margin specialty medicines, could be an attractive target for a laboratory seeking a foothold or stronger presence in Europe, analysts have said.

"For as long as we've known the company, the family's long-term intention has been to remain a key shareholder," Jefferies analysts wrote in a recent note, but added selling down its stake has never been ruled out if the right deal came along.

"Given our view of a lofty trading valuation, any change of control premium would have to be hefty," the broker said.

Trading at around 23 times this year's earnings, shares in Recordati are close to the all-time highs hit earlier in August, giving the company a market value of 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

In July the group, which posted sales last year of 1 billion euros, raised its full-year targets following a 19 percent rise in first-half net profits.

Shares in Recordati were up 0.4 percent at 27.93 euros on Tuesday, while the main Milan share market index was down 0.85 percent. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)