MILAN, July 24 Italy's Recordati has agreed to buy 90 percent of Tunisia's eighth-largest pharmaceutical company, Opalia Pharma SA, for an enterprise value of about 37 million euros ($49 million), it said in on Wednesday.

The acquisition will strengthen the Italian company's presence in North Africa and help it expand into central African markets and in the Gulf, it said in a statement.

The transaction will be funded from Recordati's liquidity and is expected to be finalised in the coming months, following approval by local authorities, the Italian company added.

Opalia Pharma employs 322 people and sees 2013 revenues of around 18.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, edited by Jennifer Clark)