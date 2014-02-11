BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
MILAN Feb 11 Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati said on Tuesday 2013 net profit rose 12.8 pct to 133.7 million euros ($182.5 million).
The company said it expected sales of more than 1 billion euros and net income of more than 150 million euros for 2014.
It forecast revenues between 1.05 and 1.1 billion euros in 2015, with net income as a percentage of sales in line with that expected for 2014. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago