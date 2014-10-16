TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese staffing firm Recruit
Holdings Co Ltd rose 6.5 percent in its market debut
after a $2 billion intial public offering, and looked poised to
snap a run of weak high-profile Tokyo listings this year.
The shares climbed to 3,300 yen in early trade on Thursday,
compared with their IPO price of 3,100 yen. The IPO, the second
biggest in Japan this year, had been priced at the top of its
bookbuilding range, raising expectations of strong demand.
The jump compares with a 2.5 percent decline for the Nikkei
benchmark average
Listings that have met with poor demand on the Tokyo bourse
this year include a $3 billion offering by smartphone screen
maker Japan Display and a $700 million IPO by
restaurant chain Skylark Co.
