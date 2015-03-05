TOKYO, March 5 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
said on Thursday it has agreed to buy German online restaurant
reservation service provider Quandoo GmbH for 198.6 million
euros ($219 million), the latest overseas acquisition for the
Japanese staffing firm.
Recruit, which already owns 7.09 percent of Quandoo, will
acquire the rest of the company, it said in a statement.
In January, Recruit announced plans to buy two Australian
staffing firms for about A$360 million ($280 million). In recent
years it has snapped up rivals like U.S. staffing service CSI,
Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark Holdings, as well as
Indeed.com.
With ambitions to become the world's biggest staffing firm
by 2020, a Recruit IPO late last year raised roughly $2 billion,
with about half earmarked for acquisitions.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
($1 = 1.2804 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)