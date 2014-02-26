* REC Silicon had been struggling up until now

OSLO Feb 26 Norwegian solar firm REC Silicon , which makes polysilicon used in solar panels, said on Wednesday it would form a joint venture with Chinese company Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Tian Hong New Energy to produce in China.

Shares in REC Silicon, which has been hit by falling prices of polysilicon, surged 13 percent on news of the venture, which would enable it to get closer access to the Chinese market, the world's biggest maker of solar panels.

The firms will jointly build a plant in China that will produce silane gas, solar and electronic-grade polysilicon, which are used to make cells for solar panels.

"REC Silicon will transfer the exclusive, non-transferrable right to use its technology in China and Taiwan to the production joint venture," the company said in a statement.

REC Silicon will receive an upfront payment of $198 million from the Chinese company, net of taxes, which will enable it to meet its debt commitments for this year.

It is unclear when the plant, in Yulin in Shaanxi province, will be built or when it will begin production. The aim is for it to produce 18,000 tonnes of silicon per year, which will be more than REC Silicon's current annual output of 16,000 tonnes.

REC Silicon's shares have plummeted 78 percent since March 2011 as the company struggled to offset falling prices of polysilicon, which have dropped to below $20 per kilogram from a 2008 peak of nearly $400.

"This capacity will not come onto the market immediately. So this (plant) is more an expression of a long-term belief in the need for more polysilicon in the market," REC Silicon President and CEO Tore Torvund told Reuters.

"That's the purpose of this, to use our newly developed technology and move closer to our clients, who are mostly Chinese."

REC Silicon will have a 49 percent stake in the joint venture and contribute $244 million, while Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Tian Hong New Energy will have a 51 percent stake and contribute $251 million.

Shares in REC Silicon were up 12.96 percent at 0950 GMT, outperforming a flat Oslo benchmark index. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Susan Fenton)