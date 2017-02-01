MILAN/ROME Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is
working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road
operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to
grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter
said.
The group may table a joint bid with several Mexican
partners to acquire 51 percent of Red de Carreteras de Occidente
(RCO) from Goldman Sachs, one of the source said, but
added recent tensions between Mexico and the United States could
still play a role in the final decision to go ahead.
Diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico
have soured fast this month after U.S. President Donald Trump
insisted Mexico pay for a new border wall, pushing Mexico's
President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a U.S. trip.
Trump has also pledged to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
If the deal goes through, Atlantia could spend as much as
650 million euros ($699 million) for its part of the stake, the
same source said.
Atlantia is looking to boost its share of core profit from
overseas operations to 50 percent in 2020 from the current 25
percent.
In 2015 the company posted earnings before interests, tax,
amortization and depreciation of 3.2 billion euros.
The group's main assets are Autostrade per l'Italia, Italy's
biggest highway network, and Aeroporti di Roma, the company that
runs Rome's airports.
Last year it bought a majority stake in France's Nice Cote
d'Azur airport and a stake in the operator of Venice airport
SAVE.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei)