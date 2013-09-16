Real estate dedicated private equity firm Red Fort Capital has invested Rs 365 crore in a Gurgaon-based project of privately held property developer The 3C Company, according to LegalEra.

The investment has been made in the form of private placement of listed non-convertible debentures (NCD) by Bright Buildtech Pvt Ltd (BBPL), a part of the Lotus Group whose flagship firm is The 3C Company. Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has assigned BWR B+ rating for the unsecured NCD issuance of BBPL, as per a note by the rating agency.

BBPL will undertake the plotted township project comprising over 100 acres in Sector 89 and 90 in New Gurgaon. Its proposes to use the proceeds of the NCD issuance by the company for the acquisition of development rights, land parcels, development and construction of township projects by the 3C Group.

The township is expected to be launched in the next quarter. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,489 crore to be funded by NCD proceeds and customer advances. Currently advance discussions are on for acquiring development rights for two land parcels on which BPPL plans to undertake the township project.

BPPL is acquiring development rights for approximately 50.5 acres of land in Sector 89 and 90. The 3C Company plans to develop the township which will comprise 2.18 million sq ft of residential development and 0.2 million sq ft of commercial development.

AZB & Partners advised BBPL in the transaction.

