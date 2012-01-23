MUMBAI Jan 23 India's Red Fort Capital
has raised $500 million for its real estate private equity fund,
aimed at tapping increasing demand for housing and commercial
spaces in Asia's third largest economy, its top official said.
"Yes, we have completed fund raising," Subhash Bedi, one of
the founding partners of Red Fort said on Monday.
"Now we will look at investing."
The private equity fund had made a first close of about $80
million in April last year.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Red Fort is
set to raise $500 million to invest in commercial and
residential assets in the country..
Park Hill Real Estate, part of U.S. private equity giant
Blackstone Group, was the placement agent or arranger to
the fund raising, said a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Private equity investments in Indian property sector grew
14.5 percent to $1.26 billion in 2011, compared with $1.1
billion a year ago, data from industry tracker VCCircle.com
showed.
Higher interest costs and nearly dried-up public markets
forced developers to look out for alternative options for funds
last year.
Indian benchmark shed 24.6 percent in 2011 to be the
world's worst-performing major equity market, while 13 interest
rate increases since March 2010 by the central bank have pushed
up borrowing costs and slowed down economic growth, making
investors wary.
The latest property fund is Red Fort Capital's second fund.
It has fully invested a $400 million fund earlier, said a source
with direct knowledge of the matter.
Last March, Red Fort Capital said it has returned more than
$100 million to investors since 2009. In the first quarter of
2011, the firm exited four investments in residential and office
sectors located in New Delhi and Chennai, it said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)