BRIEF-Sibanye Gold expects Stillwater deal to close on May 4
* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017
Sept 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by strong subscription growth.
Net income rose to $46.8 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $40.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $445.9 million from $374.4 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017
* Tesla Inc CEO Musk converts SolarCity senior notes into shares of Tesla common stock at conversion price of $300 per share -SEC filing