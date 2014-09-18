Sept 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by strong subscription growth.

Net income rose to $46.8 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $40.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $445.9 million from $374.4 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)