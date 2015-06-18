Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
June 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increasing adoption of open-source software and its cloud-based products.
The company's net income rose to $48.1 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $37.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $481.0 million from $423.8 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 12 Canada's Liberal government has introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an election promise.