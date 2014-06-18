June 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest
commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported
better-than-expected adjusted profit and revenue for the first
quarter, helped by growth in subscriptions.
Net income fell to $37.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in
the quarter ended May 31, from $40.4 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share
beating analysts' expectations of 33 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $423.8 million, above Wall Street
estimate of $414 million.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)