BRIEF-TV2U International announces convertible note issue for A$1.1 mln
* Company will issue $US denominated convertible notes with an aggregate face value equivalent to A$1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Red Planet Japan Inc :
* Says the company will acquire land (768.39 square meters) in Sapporo on June 20
* Says the company will build a hotel for sightseeing business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9udDtN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will issue $US denominated convertible notes with an aggregate face value equivalent to A$1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing