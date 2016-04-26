BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
(Corrects headline to show figure is $531.4 million, not $528.5 million)
April 26 Red Rock Resorts Inc raised $531.4 million in its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the U.S. stock market becomes more welcoming for new flotations following months of volatility that grounded several IPO hopefuls.
Red Rock priced 27.25 million shares at $19.50, the middle of its previously indicated $18 to $21 range, a source who requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement said. Red Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent