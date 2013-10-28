* Underwater fashion shoot provides effects not seen on land
* "Shootout" has big prize money, draws pros and amateurs
* Red Sea corals hardier than others, researcher says
By Ari Rabinovitch
EILAT, Israel Oct 28 A gust of air ruffled her
white wedding dress before Hagar Cohen dived into the Red Sea,
high heels sparkling in the sun as she disappeared beneath the
waves.
Minutes later the 33-year-old Israeli diving instructor,
moonlighting as a model, was posing on a sunken missile ship 20
m (60 feet) below the surface of the Gulf of Eilat - for an
underwater photo competition.
Italian photographer Giordano Cipriani shot Cohen for about
30 minutes, directing her in sign language as the wedding gown
floated freely about her as it never would on land.
Cipriani's wet-suited mother was on hand to administer gulps
of air from her scuba tank to Cohen so she wouldn't expire.
The shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat
Red Sea World of Underwater Images, where about 80 amateur and
professional photographers competed in what they say is the
world's biggest underwater photo "shootout".
Most photographers combed the seabed day and night for
exotic aquatic life. A handful entered the "Fish and Fashion"
category, in which the "photographer can make use of nudity,
fashion and styling elements upon his choice".
Underwater photography, for most, is an expensive hobby. A
camera with a waterproof casing can be bought for several
hundred dollars. But high-end systems, with multiple lenses and
flashes extending out like crab's legs, cost up to $40,000. And
that does not include the scuba gear.
"When I first decided to take it to the next level, I had to
sell my motorcycle to buy the equipment," said Cipriani, 39, who
works as a travel photographer.
It was his first time at the Eilat event, where the first
place prize of $10,000 is pretty much as good as it gets.
"But even a win can cost them money," said David Pilosof,
who has been running the competition for eight years. The cost
of equipment and travel all adds up. "They come because they
have been bitten by a bug. It is a passion."
Pictures can be in colour or black-and-white but none can be
edited even slightly without incurring disqualification.
Zimbabwe-born Richard Carey has competed for several years
and in 2010 won a prize with a picture of two octopi mating.
"There is still the excitement, the adrenalin, the moment
you see something special, and you just hope you can get your
camera there in time," he said.
CORAL REFUGE
Eilat does not appear in most top-10 lists of must-dive
locations in the world, but it is still popular, largely due to
its variety of fish and the easy access to its reefs.
Its corals are special for another reason. They can, unlike
many others that are turning white and dying, tolerate unusually
large rises in temperature, a study published last month found.
The corals that settled thousands of years ago in the
northern Red Sea had to pass through a narrow strait to the
south that acted as a thermal barrier, ensuring they are more
resistant to temperature increases.
"It's a coral refuge," said Amatzia Genin, a professor of
ecology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who co-published
the findings in the journal Global Change Biology. Corals in
this area could live for 100 years after others die, he said.
Israeli photographer Johannes Felten said the coral was the
perfect background for fashion shoots. He wanted as much help as
possible on land - he brought a model and stylist - because
underwater currents are disruptive and lighting is elusive.
Also there is the cold. His model wore only a skirt and
bikini top.
Felten said he did not care that his equipment cost far more
than the winning purse.
"You can't put a price tag on a hobby like this, on a
passion," he said.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Alistair Lyon)