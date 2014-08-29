Aug 29 Redan SA :

* Says to sell 25.1% stake in unit Adesso SA to 21 Concordia 1 Sarl for 35 million zlotys

* Says 21 Concordia 1 Sarl has the option to buy an additional 10.8% stake in Adesso for 15 million zlotys