BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Redan SA :
* Says to sell 25.1% stake in unit Adesso SA to 21 Concordia 1 Sarl for 35 million zlotys
* Says 21 Concordia 1 Sarl has the option to buy an additional 10.8% stake in Adesso for 15 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year