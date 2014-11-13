Nov 13 Redan SA :

* Q3 revenue 126.2 million zlotys versus 120 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating profit 4.6 million zlotys versus 394,000 zlotys last year

* Q3 net loss 82,000 zlotys versus profit of 290,000 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:

