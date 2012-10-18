TEL AVIV Oct 18 IBM Corp is in advanced
talks to buy Israel-based Red Bend Software, a provider of
mobile phone software, for $200 million to $250 million, Israeli
media reported on Thursday.
Red Bend provides software for device management and mobile
virtualisation, technology that enables multiple operating
systems to run simultaneously on a mobile phone. It helps
cellular phone manufacturers speed up new embedded services,
respond swiftly to faults and reduce support costs via remote
updates using the web.
The company has over 80 customers, including China Mobile,
Intel, LG Electronics, Motorola, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics,
Sharp and Sony Ericsson.
Officials at Red Bend were not immediately available for
comment. A spokeswoman at IBM Israel said the company does not
comment on rumours and speculation.
The Calcalist financial newspaper said this would be IBM's
12th acquisition in Israel and its second in the mobile sector.