Sept 30 Social news site Reddit Inc said it
raised $50 million in funding in a deal that would see investors
giving back 10 percent of their shares back to the site's user
community.
The funding was led by Sam Altman, president of Y
Combinator, the incubator that originally helped launch Reddit,
with participation from Alfred Lin of Sequoia Capital and Marc
Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz, Reddit said in a blog post.
(bit.ly/1ovvKqP)
While the details of the 10 percent giveaway are being
worked out, it is intended to reward the Reddit community for
the "central role the community plays in reddit's ongoing
success".
Nine-year old, San Francisco-based Reddit plans to use the
funding to expand its staff of about 60, to work better with
third-party developers, and to expand its mobile app, among
other things.
Other investors and entrepreneurs that took part in the
funding round include Peter Thiel, Ron Conway, Paul Buchheit,
Jared Leto, Jessica Livingston, Mariam Naficy, Josh Kushner,
rapper Snoop Dogg and Reddit Chief Executive Yishan Wong.
Reddit and Y Combinator could not be reached for comment
outside U.S. business hours.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R)