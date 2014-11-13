MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 Social news hub Reddit said Chief Executive Yishan Wong had resigned and that co-founder Alexis Ohanian would return as full-time executive chairman.
Ellen Pao, Reddit's business and partnerships strategist, will serve as interim chief executive, the company said in its blog. (bit.ly/1EHp56m)
The company did not say why Wong left.
Reddit investor Sam Altman said in a blog post that Wong resigned last week following a disagreement with the board over a new office plan.
"To be clear, though, we didn't ask or suggest that he resign - he decided to ...," Altman said. (blog.samaltman.com/)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.