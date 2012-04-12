Sub market soul-searching begins
* Investors need to "price in a higher probability of write-down"
April 12 Reddy Ice Holdings said it intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its balance sheet and has the support of its majority lender and creditors.
The company said it plans to file for Chapter 11 protection in a bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Texas and has secured commitments from Macquarie Bank Ltd for $70 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
